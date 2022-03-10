(NEXSTAR) – If trying new foods is your favorite part of traveling, Yelp has the bucket list for you.

The review site released its list of most reviewed and rated restaurants of all time – and you may recognize a few of their names.

There’s Katz’s Delicatessen, a New York City institution. Some people visit it for the pastrami sandwiches, while others know it from the rom-com “When Harry Met Sally.”

There’s also Bacchanal Buffet, located inside the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s popular among those looking for a truly over-the-top buffet experience, including prime rib and king crab legs.

The top restaurant on the list, Bottega Louie, has a whopping 17,020 reviews and counting, Yelp said.

The 25 most-reviewed restaurants on Yelp are:

Bottega Louie (Los Angeles) Phil’s BBQ (San Diego) Founding Farmers (Washington, D.C.) Katz’s Delicatessen (New York City) Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas) Brenda’s French Soul Food (San Francisco) Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas) Ippudo NY (New York City) Bi-Rite Creamery (San Francisco) Girl & The Goat (Chicago) Old Ebbitt Grill (Washington, D.C.) Daikokuya Little Tokyo (Los Angeles) Perch (Los Angeles) Wurstküche (Los Angeles) Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe (Chicago) Extraordinary Desserts (San Diego) Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop (San Diego) Pike Place Chowder (Seattle) Wicked Spoon (Las Vegas) Leonard’s Bakery (Honolulu) Mama’s Fish House (Paia) Mike’s Pastry (Boston) House of Prime Rib (San Francisco) Acme Oyster House (New Orleans) Au Cheval (Chicago)

Because every restaurant on the list has more than 6,000 reviews, it’s no surprise it mostly features big-city destinations over small-town spots. Los Angeles had the most spots on the top-50 list by far, with eleven restaurants. San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York and Chicago each had five. Hawaii had four.

Still hungry for more? Check out Yelp’s full list of 50 most reviewed restaurants.