ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From near and from far, supporters and advocates gathered at Everman Park in Downtown Abilene Saturday afternoon for a Reproductive Rights Rally and March. With no opposition in attendance, many Big Country residents shared their stories.

With handmade signs and t-shirts, while in 100-degree temperatures, dozens showed up at Everman Park to share testimonies of strength, their own abortions and organizers encouraged all to register to vote.

This rally, hosted alongside the Taylor County Democratic Party, came just eight days after the Supreme Court voted to nix the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which allowed a person to terminate their pregnancy.

Abilene’s own Sarah Weddington argued that ruling on the side of Roe. In doing so, she added a woman’s right to an abortion under the Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which covers an American citizen’s equal right to protection of law.

At the Abilene rally Saturday, many allowed their voices to be heard through passionate cries or literal tears and breaking voices. From testimonies of sexual assault or domestic violence – choosing to keep their child or terminate the pregnancy, to encouragements to vote and advocates shouting, “our bodies, our choice!”

“You continue to push us to have children when we’re running out of formula. You’re pushing us to have children when you make fun of us for being on welfare or child support from our baby daddies. That is horrible, and I want us to stand today and know why we’re out here, because this is our body. This is my body. Whether man, woman, transgender- it does not matter who you are. You are loved and we see you,” said one volunteer speaker at Abilene’s Reproductive Rights Rally and March.

After the ruling was overturned Friday, June 24, Mayor Anthony Williams assured Abilene residents that the city’s Sanctuary for the Unborn Ordinance vote will stay on ballots come this November.

As a reminder, the City of Abilene does not host elective abortion services, but there are several women’s clinics in the area which may refer people seeking to terminate their pregnancies to clinics outside of the city.