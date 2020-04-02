‘You don’t know you miss it until you run out’: agriculture commissioner asks governor to suspend toilet paper labeling rule

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller thinks he has a possible solution to the perceived shortage of toilet paper caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Miller penned a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking to suspend a law for consumer packaging that requires the labels be printed in English.

“We don’t have to have toilet paper labeled in English,” Miller laughed. “We know how to use it.”

To catch up to the rush on paper products, Miller said suspending the rule would temporarily allow Mexican distributors to ship their supply into Texas to keep shelves stocked.

“We have a distributor in Mexico that works down there that has a lot of product,” Miller said in a Wednesday interview. “The problem is it is all in Spanish.”

“Large grocery chains that have business down there, they could ship product up here that we sorely need,” Miller said. “Just some common sense cowboy logic.”

“There will be no harm to industry or the public because suspension of the rule will simply extend the channels of toilet paper distribution as producers and distributors adjust to demand changes resulting from the pandemic, and allow a smoother transition to normal labeling procedures once the pandemic ends,” Miller wrote to Abbott.

The short-term suspension would not apply to paper towels or tissues, only toilet paper, he stated in his letter.

“You don’t know you miss it until you run out,” Miller said Wednesday.