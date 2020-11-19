Young Abilene brothers producing own educational nature ‘TV show’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — 2020 has certainly brought a lot of changes as some students have traded in paper assignments for Word documents and the classroom for the kitchen table.

For parents like Erin Hicks with two young boys, the sudden change to online learning meant finding new ways to keep her kids connected.

“Every day we would just try to make up a new game,” said Hicks.

These short clips may just look like a home movie, but for the Hicks brothers, it was a new way to learn.

Landon and Bryson both love animal TV shows, so during the shutdown they grabbed their mom’s phone and turned their backyard into a studio.

“It started out as just something fun and then they kept saying, ‘OK for the next one, we’re going to do this animal and for the next animal we’re going to do this,’ and it just kept going,” said Hicks.

Each week the boys would pick an animal and then research it for the episode.

“We’ve done camels, bears, dinosaurs, river dolphins,” said Landon and Bryson Hicks.

The two would put on their vests and hats and it was something fun.

For mom and dad though, the movies went past the camera lens.

“It was showing them that there are different ways to learn. They don’t have to just sit and stare at a piece of paper or do those kind of standard things all the time,” said Hicks.

By the time they were ready to go back to school, they had some extra knowledge and a few more fans.