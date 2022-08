ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday evening in North Abilene, sending them to a nearby hospital.

A young boy, who an eye witness of the crash’s aftermath said was maybe 10 years old, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike along Ambler Avenue and Shelton Street.

The witness said the boy appeared to be injured but awake.

This is an ongoing story. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.