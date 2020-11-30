Abilene City Councilman Jack Rentz will not seek second term

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene City Councilman Jack Rentz will not seek a second term, he announced on Monday.

Rentz, a well known Abilene businessman who founded Rentech Boiler Systems, was elected to his first term in June 2018. He won his position as Place 2 Councilman with 55% of the vote in a runoff against then incumbent Bruce Kreitler.

Rentz said he is making the announcement now to allow for others to step up who may be considering a run for City Council.

“In response to the people who have asked if I intend to run again for another term on the City Council and in fairness to anyone who might be thinking of running, I am taking this opportunity to announce that I do not plan to run again,” Rentz said.

Rentz said that while he enjoyed his time on City Council, he wants to enjoy other things in life.

“I have enjoyed and will continue to enjoy my time on the Council until my term is up, however I just have some other things that I would like to be doing at this time in my life,” Rentz said. Abilene had a good team of Council members that work together for the benefit of the Citizens on Abilene.

The election for Abilene City Council Places 1 and 2 is set for May 1, 2021. The candidate filing period is from January 13, 2021 until February 12, 2021. Click here for more information on being a candidate.

Place 1 is currently held by Councilman Shane Price. Price told KTAB/KRBC that he has not yet made a decision on if he will pursue a new term.

All Abilene City Council members are elected at large but candidates from Place 1 must live north of the T&P Railroad and candidates from Place 2 must live south of the railroad.

Full statement from Councilman Jack Rentz

In response to the people who have asked if I intend to run again for another term on the City Council and in fairness to anyone who might be thinking of running, I am taking this opportunity to announce that I do not plan to run again.



I have enjoyed and will continue to enjoy my time on the Council until my term is up, However I just have some other things that I would like to be doing at this time in my life. Abilene had a good team of Council members that work together for the benefit of the Citizens on Abilene. We do not always agree on everything, which is good, but we seek to make our decisions based on what is best for Abilene.



I wish nothing but the best for the Council, the future of Abilene and anyone who might choose to run for Place 2.