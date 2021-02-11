Abilene man files to run against against Place 1 Councilman Shane Price

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has put his name in the hat against Place 1 City Councilman Shane Price.

Stephen Hunt filed on Thursday, the day before the deadline.

According to his filing application, he is a student at Abilene Christian University and a member of the Air Force Reserve.

He has lived in Abilene for nearly three years. according to the document.

Councilman Price filed for re-election on Jan. 31.

Friday is the final day to file to be on the May 1 ballot. In addition to Place 1, Place 2 is up for grabs. So far, two candidates have filed.

