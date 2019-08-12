After historic legislative session, Governor Greg Abbott Endorses State Representative Stan Lambert for re-election

ABILENE, TX (PRESS RELEASE)– Governor Greg Abbott today endorsed Stan Lambert for re-election as State Representative for House District 71. Representative Lambert was a key player in the passage of property tax relief and school finance reform, and worked closely alongside Governor Abbott during the 86th legislative session.

The Governor is grateful for the conservative leadership that Representative Lambert has demonstrated in the House, and is committed to their ongoing collaboration to make Texas an even more prosperous state.

“I am proud to endorse Representative Lambert for another term in the Texas House, and I am thankful for his dedication to the people of House District 71,” said Governor Abbott. “Because of Representative Lambert’s commitment to ensuring a better future for Texas students, teachers, and taxpayers, we were able to enact much needed reforms for our school finance and property tax systems this session. I look forward to working with Representative Lambert as we build upon these accomplishments and create a brighter future for Texas.”

Lambert, a native son of House District 71, is currently serving his second term in the Texas House of Representatives. During his time in office, Lambert has served on the Pension, Investments & Financial Services, Insurance, Energy Resources and Defense & Veterans’ Affairs Committees.



Lambert also serves as an appointed member of the Sunset Advisory Commission.

Rep. Lambert said, “I am grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership and support, and I am proud of what we were able to accomplish this session. We reformed the property tax system and increased transparency, made an unprecedented investment in our public schools, brought solvency to the Teacher Retirement System and provided a 13th check to retired teachers, and secured funding for a new Child Protection Court in HD 71. While I am very proud of what we accomplished, there is more to do, and I look forward to continuing my work with Governor Abbott and fighting for the families of Taylor, Jones and Nolan Counties.”

“The Big Country is filled with big ideas and big hearts, and I have been honored to represent your interests in the Texas Legislature. I appreciate the countless voters who have encouraged me to seek reelection, and I humbly ask for their support to keep Texas moving forward,” stated Lambert.