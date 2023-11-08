ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD votes have approved $240 million out of an original $269 million 3-part bond proposition that will allow for district-wide renovations and improvements.

During Tuesday night’s General Election, voters passed Wylie ISD Proposition ‘A’ ($234 million) by a vote of 58% for and 42% against, and Proposition ‘C’ ($6 million) by a vote of 55% for and 45% against. Proposition ‘B’ ($29 million) was blocked by a vote of 56% against and 44% for.

The breakdown what each bond proposition will fund is as follows –

Proposition A, $234 million:

High School Expansion

New Elementary School

East Intermediate Expansion

Safety and Security

New Buses and Transportation

Campus Renovations

Paving Improvements

District-Wide Equipment

BLOCKED: Proposition B, $29 million:

New Community Event Center (to be constructed on the north end of Hugh Sandifer Stadium)

Proposition C, $6 million:

Student & Teacher Technology Devices

In depth information on the Wylie ISD renovation and improvement project can be found in this previous coverage on BigCountryHomepage.com.

Down the road, one part of a $28 million bond was approved for Jim Ned CISD in Tuesday’s election.

