ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $9 million bond proposition to construct a new pedestrian and biking trail around Abilene’s Kirby Lake has failed.

The City of Abilene’s Bond Proposition ‘C’ ($9 million for a trail around Kirby Lake) failed during Tuesday night’s General Election by a vote of 54% against the proposition and 46% in favor.

Since the bond project failed, it’s now unclear if the trail will come to fruition.

Rick Hammer with Friends of Kirby Lake – West Texas Science Center told KTAB/KRBC, “I don’t think we’ll ever give up on wanting to see this vision happen for the citizens of Abilene. Really, we’re trying to help the City of Abilene and South Abilene, especially because there have been so many new houses and developments happening just over here, and so there’s a lot of potential visitors that could come out here.”

Although the Kirby Lake trail failed, the City of Abilene’s other bond propositions – $15 million for upgrades to the Abilene Zoo and $28 million for new recreation centers – passed.

