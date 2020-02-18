Callahan County Sheriff Candidate: If nominated, ‘I will subsequently withdraw my candidacy’

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County Sheriff Candidate Rick Jowers says that if he is nominated during the primary election in March, he will withdraw his candidacy.

Jowers released a letter to the public Tuesday that reads in part, “the current state of the Sheriff’s election in Callahan County is not what I had hoped it to be. It is apparent that full confidence of the citizens of Callahan County is not in the future of the candidate elected in the Republican Primary on March 3, 2020.”

He then goes on to say that although it’s too late to withdraw from primary elections, he intends to withdraw his candidacy if elected and allow a replacement nominee to be named.

The letter is in response to backlash Jowers has received after making false claims about his military service during a public forum.

In front of a crowd of prospective voters, Jowers claimed that he was a Navy Seal, a Green Beret, or an Airborne Ranger.

He later released a statement saying none of those claims are true.

This statement was made soon after the Clyde Police Department confirmed Jowers’ opponent, Leroy Foley, resigned during an investigation into allegations regarding his military service as well. That investigation is still underway.

Foley allegedly falsely claimed he had Purple Heart and Silver Star medals during the same public forum.

If Jowers were to be successfully elected the resigns, the Callahan County Republican Party Chair and the 4 county precinct chairs will make the nomination for sheriff.

Currently, the 4 precinct chairs are vacant, so the Republican Party Chair is seeking to appoint them in case they need to make the nomination.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide updates on the Callahan County Sheriff race. Check back for the latest information.

