Callahan County Sheriff candidate resigns from Chief Deputy position amidst military service controversy

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Callahan County Sheriff candidate has resigned from his Chief Deputy position amidst controversy regarding his military service.

Rick Jowers officially resigned from the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, just two days after he penned a letter saying that he intends to withdraw his candidacy if elected during primary elections and allow a replacement nominee to be named.

The letter is in response to backlash Jowers has received after making false claims about his military service during a public forum.

In front of a crowd of prospective voters, Jowers claimed that he was a Navy Seal, a Green Beret, or an Airborne Ranger.

He later released a statement saying none of those claims are true.

This statement was made soon after the Clyde Police Department confirmed Jowers’ opponent, Leroy Foley, resigned during an investigation into allegations regarding his military service as well. That investigation is still underway.

Foley allegedly falsely claimed he had Purple Heart and Silver Star medals during the same public forum.

If Jowers were to be successfully elected the resigns, the Callahan County Republican Party Chair and the 4 county precinct chairs will make the nomination for sheriff.

Currently, the 4 precinct chairs are vacant, so the Republican Party Chair is seeking to appoint them in case they need to make the nomination.

Some cases involving Jowers are also being dismissed from court due to lack of credibility.

