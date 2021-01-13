Candidates file to run for Abilene City Council, Wylie School Board elections

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Candidates are officially filing to run in the upcoming Abilene City Council and Wylie School Board elections.

As of Wednesday evening, three candidates have filed to run for Abilene City Council – one hoping to win reelection for Place 1 and two newcomers vying for the recently vacated Place 2.

Shane Price will be seeking reelection for his 4th term in Abilene City Council Place 1. He’s been a part of all of Abilene’s major decisions and milestones for the last 12 years and is currently running unopposed.

Lynn Beard, a retired police Lieutenant and current airport manager, and Garrett Hubbard, a 24-year-old Abilene native, have both filed to run for Abilene City Council Place 2.

Place 2 incumbent Jack Rentz will not be running for reelection this term.

Cameron Wiley has filed to run for Wylie ISD School Board Place 7, so he can serve the district where his wife teaches and his children go to school.

Andy Stanton has filed to run for Wylie ISD School Board Place 6.

Both the Abilene City Council and Wylie ISD School Board elections are taking place May 1.

Candidates can officially file to run in the election now through February 12.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for continued election coverage.

Latest Posts: