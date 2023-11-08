ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is getting $28 million worth of new recreation centers after voters approved the project during a bond election.

During the General Election Tuesday night, voters narrowly approved the City of Abilene’s Bond Proposition ‘B’ ($28 Million for Recreation Centers) by a vote of 51% for and 49% against the proposition.

The money will be used to create new recreation centers at Sears Park and GV Daniels Park. Visions for the centers include the possibility of pickleball courts and other amenities, with hope that the centers will be more than just the kitchen and meeting spaces they are now.

One of the City of Abilene’s other bond propositions, $15 million for upgrades to the Abilene Zoo, passed, but one for $9 million for a hiking and biking trail around Kirby Lake failed.

This is a total of $43 million worth of new bonds, which will be reflected in property tax payments for Fiscal Year 2025. Right now, the bonds at $52 million were projected to impact to tax rate by about $0.48, but that number could change as property values are assessed and the tax rate is finalized for that year.

