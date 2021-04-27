City of Sweetwater holding $8 million bond election for improvements to streets

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Sweetwater is calling for a bond election in order to fund construction costs to the tune of $8 million dollars for improvements to local streets.

“We can use some work.”

For Sweetwater resident Alicia Green, these changes could potentially help save her car tires.

“Your whole car will just bounce down most of the road. So, they’ve definitely gotten a lot worse since that storm hit,” says Green.

The citizens of Sweetwater will be voting on $8 million tax bond for construction improvements to streets in the city.

“That means taking off the top layer, the asphalt layer, what we call the sub-base underneath that, that provides good compaction. For a nice smooth ride on the street,” Director of Planning and Development Services Dana Schoening explains.

He believes that if the citizens vote yes, it will improve travel efficiency on those roads they often use the most.

Schoening says, “it’s about 7 miles worth of the 15.5 miles, and it identifies really four streets.”

Hoyt Street, East 12th Street, West Alabama Ave, and County Road 141 are those 4four streets, with construction expected to last approximately 3 years.

“If in fact the citizens did approve this, I think it’s another positive benefit for the community, ” says Schoening.

If approved, the City estimates residents with homes valued at $100,000 with pay around $114 in a property tax increase, or about 11 cents per $100 valuation.

Green says, “I vote every time I can so I’m going out to vote.”

Early voting is now taking place at city hall and the official election will be held May 1st, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.