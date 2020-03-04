Congressman Jodey Arrington wins Republican primary for US House District 19

(PRESS RELEASE) – Congressman Jodey Arrington secured the Republican nomination for Texas’ 19th Congressional District, a seat to which he was first elected in 2016. Since being elected, he has served on the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform, and now the House Committee on Ways and Means.

“I am deeply grateful and honored by the support of the great people of West Texas, and I look forward to continuing our fight to rein in Washington, restore our freedoms, and advance West Texas values in our Nation’s Capital,” said Arrington.

“More Americans are back to work, unemployment is at a 50-year low, and wages are rising thanks to pro-growth policies like tax cuts and regulatory relief. I am proud to have worked alongside President Trump to secure the border and stem the tide of illegal immigration and, as a result, border crossings have dropped by almost 75% over the past eight months. And, after a decade of devastating cuts by the previous administration, we have worked to restore America’s military might and provided our men and women in uniform with the resources and tools they need to be safe and successful in keeping America safe and free.”

“West Texans want and deserve policies that promote our freedoms, protect our citizens, and ensure that power rightfully remains in the hands of the American people—not Washington. I am confident that I will continue to have their support as we work to strengthen trade deals for our producers, put patients—not government—back at the center of our health care system, remove burdensome regulations for our energy producers, and ensure a prosperous future for our children and grandchildren.”

A strong fiscal conservative with a commitment to the Constitution, a strong defense, and reforming a broken Washington, Arrington will continue to fight for our freedom and West Texas values in his third term.

