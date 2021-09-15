First candidate announces intent to run for Taylor County Judge

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first candidate is announcing his intent to run for Taylor County Judge.

Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Phil Crowley announced his candidacy Wednesday, saying he hopes to take over for Judge Downing Bolls as Taylor County Judge. Bolls is letting his current term expire and will not seek re-election in 2022.

Crowley released the following information about his education and background along with his announcement:

Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Phil Crowley is announcing his candidacy for Taylor County Judge to succeed Judge Downing Bolls in the 2022 Republican Primary. Crowley was born at Dyess Air Force Base and raised in Abilene, Texas. He graduated from the Abilene Independent School District and Hardin-Simmons University summa cum laude while working full-time. Crowley then graduated from Texas Wesleyan School of Law (now Texas A&M School of Law) and immediately returned home to practice law in Taylor County. Crowley currently serves on the Board for the Alliance for Women and Children, the Board for the Regional American Red Cross, and attends Beltway Park Church. Crowley is also an adjunct professor of criminal law at Hardin-Simmons University. He was a small businessman in private practice prior to joining the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office and still maintains a small civil law practice today.

Judge Bolls’ current term will end December 31, 2022.