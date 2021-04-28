Hispanic Leadership Council hosts forum for Abilene City Council candidates

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-The Hispanic Leadership Council hosted a City Council Forum, giving candidates a chance to answer questions and address current issues in Abilene.

“It’s only by participating that you learn,” said Joey Devora, a local political activist.

Devora says in the last few years he has become more involved in local elections.

“Many people complain about what’s going on at the national level, when in reality we’ve got to start at home,” said Devora, explaining why he attended the forum.

The forum included 5 hot topic questions including; Abilene Pride Alliance, The Great Lakes Cheese Company, local activist groups, downtown development, and bond elections for street repairs.

All 4 candidates – Shane Price, Stephen Hunt, Lynn Beard and Garrett Hubbard – said that if elected, they would approve a bond election for street repairs.

“A bond is what we’ll have to do in order to make significant progress on continuing to improve streets,” said Price.

“People don’t want to be taxed anymore, but unfortunately on the other side of that double edged sword – people also want to drive on better streets, people have to have good streets to drive on,” said Hubbard.

“This year’s fiscal year budget is 170 million dollars, and so just the streets alone would take three times that money to fix them all,” said Beard.

“Folks that are voting on it aren’t going to pay for it because, quite frankly they just won’t be around,” said Hunt.

Candidates did have differing opinions on how they would go about the bond election, and different views on the other topics, which is why Devora attends these events – to learn.

“I wish that there were more people that would be involved in local elections and participate,” said Devora.

To hear the candidates, speak about the other four questions mentioned, click the link.

Early voting has ended, and election day is May 1st.