Incumbent Brad Birchum secures seat for Taylor County Commissioner Precinct 3

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Incumbent commissioner Brad Birchum has secured another term in Taylor County’s Precinct 3.

Birchum was re-elected to the seat during primary elections Tuesday by a final vote of 55% to 45%, beating opponent Jeff Dressen.

This will be Birchum’s fourth year serving as a commissioner in Taylor County, where he has been employed for several years.

Birchum hopes to focus on the future of the Taylor County Law Enforcement Center while overseeing the growth in his area of Taylor County.

