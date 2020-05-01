Mayor Williams requests May 2020 elections be postponed until August

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Mayor Anthony Williams has sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott requesting a proclamation allowing Abilene and other public entities to conduct elections in August following Abbott’s postponing of May 2020 local elections to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

At this point in time, postponed May 2020 elections are to be held November 3, 2020.

“The elected officials of Abilene understand and support why you felt it important that the May 2, 2020 election be postponed,” Williams writes to Governor Abbott. “The COVID-19 pandemic left all of us with little choice in the matter. However, we believe that there are legitimate public health, safety, and other important considerations for allowing local governments the flexibility to move the May 2020 election to a date earlier than November 3, 2020.”

The Mayor has requested an August election date to allow Abilene voters to elect local officials prior to the adoption of the City budget and tax rate, and to avoid another possible postponement of the election in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections during the fall and winter months.

Nine other Texas cities, including Big Spring and Haskell, as well as the Lytle Lake Water Control and Improvement District have joined the City of Abilene in requesting an August election for local governments.

“In summary, the voters and their elected representatives generally know what is in their own best interests,” Williams concludes. “Please allow the representatives of local governments to have the flexibility to choose to conduct their election before November 3, 2020.”

