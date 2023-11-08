TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Voters approved one proposition in a two-part bond totaling $28.3 million from Jim Ned CISD in Tuesday’s election. Both propositions spelled out goals for significant district improvements. Now that one has passed, property owners will face a tax increase.

51% voted in favor of Jim Ned CISD’s Bond Proposition ‘A’ ($23.5 million for school buildings), and 49% voted against it.

Meanwhile, the district’s Bond Proposition ‘B’ ($4.8 million for building a new performing arts auditorium) failed by a 54% vote against the bond, and 46% against.

Plans for these bonds are outlined by Jim Ned CISD below:

Relief at both elementary schools & the middle school has arrived in the form of Jim Ned Intermediate (4th-6th grade) on Hwy 83

High School North Academic Addition: The board plans to add 12 new classrooms, including 2 new science labs & a new Life Skills room for HS students, at a projected cost of $6,260,738

BLOCKED- Fine Arts: Auditorium = $4,862,217 (to be added to the $7.8 we still have from unspent 2020 Prop B bond funds)

Fine Arts: Auditorium = $4,862,217 (to be added to the $7.8 we still have from unspent 2020 Prop B bond funds) Career Technical Education (CTE): A 10,000sf facility in today’s dollars will cost about $5,384,016 & will house HS Ag Classes & other courses yet to be determined

Ag Education: New Show Barn & Animal Barn = $1,000,000

Renovate & upgrade Family & Consumer Science Classroom = $500,000

Interior Hallway Improvements at JNHS = $1,008,776

HS Cafeteria Renovation = $600,000

Existing Restroom Renovations for All Restrooms at JNHS = $488,786

Locker Room Addition = $2.332,679

Campus Parking Lot Circulation Improvements = $1,462,562

New JNHS Entrance/ Updated Elevations = $1,134,648

Parking Lot Expansion = $356,702

Middle School Parking Lot Improvements = $500,000

Support Facilities:

a) Demo Current Bus Barn & Show Barn = $217,229

b) Paving at Demo Site = $245,216

c) Build New Bus Barn, office, wash bays, & fueling station on 10 acres near softball field = $1,000,000

a) Demo Current Bus Barn & Show Barn = $217,229 b) Paving at Demo Site = $245,216 c) Build New Bus Barn, office, wash bays, & fueling station on 10 acres near softball field = $1,000,000 Intermediate School – Locker Room Addition: The board sees a significant need to add Locker Rooms for our students to more fully utilize this facility = $1,000,000

“A home that is valued at $150,000 out here, they’re going to see about a $50 increase on their annual taxes, and of course, it goes up from there,” Jim Ned CISD’s Superintendent Dr. Glen Teal explained to KTAB/KRBC in October.

Since the proposition meant to build a performing arts center failed, it is up in the air whether the district will seek additional private funding or continue to ask voters to approve it next time.

Just up the road two out of three propositions for Wylie ISD’s bond was approved by voters.

Click here to get more election results from across the Big Country and the State of Texas.