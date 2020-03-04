Randy Williams remains Taylor County Commissioner for Precinct 1

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Randy Williams will continue his tenure as Taylor County Commissioner Precinct 1.

During primary elections Tuesday, Williams beat opponent Miles Owen 60% to 40%.

Williams told KTAB and KRBC he hoped to get reelected to finish the work he has been overseeing with his fellow commissioners for the past several years.

“I don’t think this is a time to have quote unquote ‘fresh eyes’ on something,” said Williams. “I think it’s a time we really need to have experienced people looking at these issues and figuring out how we’re going to try to address them.”

