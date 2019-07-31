Representative Lambert to host legislative town hall forums

(Press Release) ABILENE, TX – State Representative Stan Lambert will be hosting a series of legislative town hall forums during the month of August across HD 71.

Rep. Lambert will later be having a presentation about the outcomes of the 86th Legislature, attendees will be able to engage in discussion about their state government and the impact of the last session.

“I look forward to visiting with the citizens of House District 71. The format for each event is to promote dialogue about how the State of Texas impacts the lives of its citizens. Now, during the interim, is the perfect time to explore ideas for future legislation,” said Rep. Lambert.

Following his second session in the legislature, Lambert looks forward to hearing from the residents of Taylor, Nolan and Jones Counties.

“Your input on priorities for the 87th Legislative Session is vital to ensuring that our rural voice is reflected in how Texas Government operates. Please join my team and participate in these conversations,” says Lambert.

The town hall forum information is as follows:

Monday, August 26th (5:30-6:30pm)

Anson Public Library – 1137 12th St., Anson, TX 79501

Tuesday, August 27th (5:00-6:00pm)

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature – 102 Cedar St., Abilene, TX 79501

Wednesday, August 28th (5:00-6:00pm)

Argos Brewhouse & Bookseller – 209 Oak St., Sweetwater, TX 79556