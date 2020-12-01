Retired APD Lieutenant announces intent to run for Abilene City Council Place 2

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Former longtime Abilene police officer Lynn Beard is announcing his intent to run for Abilene City Council Place 2.

This is the position being vacated by Councilman Jack Rentz. Rentz announced on Monday that he would not be seeking a second term.

Beard has lived in Abilene for 36 years. He worked for the Abilene Police Department for 20 years before retiring as a Lieutenant in 2018. During his time at APD, he served as a detective, police instructor, detective sergeant, background investigator and internal affairs investigator.

Beard is now the General Manager for Abilene Aero.

“After serving our city as a law enforcement officer, I have a strong desire to continue serving our community in a different capacity,” said Beard. “Abilene is wonderful city. I have witnessed the cohesiveness of Abilene’s response to adversity time and again. We have a great place to worship, work, pursue happiness, and raise our families. I have a strong desire, in partnership with all Abilenians, doing everything possible, to continue making Abilene better yet for today, tomorrow, and beyond.”

Beard graduated from Wylie High School and attended Cisco College and Hardin-Simmons University. He is a 2014 graduate of the Leadership Command College at the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas at Sam Houston State University. He also graduated from the Texas State Certified Public Manager’s Program through Texas Tech and Texas State universities.

The election is set for May 1, 2021.