Rick Jowers wins during controversial Callahan County Sheriff’s race, plans to reject nomination

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rick Jowers has been elected the new Sheriff of Callahan County during a controversial race where both candidates are accused of making false claims about their military service.

Jowers beat challenger Leroy Foley by a vote of 78% to 22%, however, he won’t actually takeover for current sheriff Terry Joy.

In a recent letter the public, Jowers said he plans to reject the nomination in order to allow the Callahan County Republican Party and County Precinct Chairs to select a new Sheriff.

It’s unknown how long that process will take.

Jowers and Foley both made false claims about their military service during a public candidate forum.

Foley falsely said he has received Silver Star and Purple Heart medals, and Jowers admitted he lied about the rank of his service.

Both men are currently under investigation for these claims.

Jowers was serving as Chief Deputy of Callahan County when he announced his intention to run for sheriff, however, he resigned from his position after the investigation began.

Click here to get the latest election results from around the Big Country.

Latest Posts: