Ricky Bishop reelected as Taylor County Sheriff

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ricky Bishop has been reelected to serve as sheriff of Taylor County.

By a vote of 64% to 23% to 13%, Sheriff Bishop beat out opponents Les Bruce and Jeff Stanton during the primary election Tuesday night.

Because he won by a margin of more than 50%, there will not be a runoff election for this race.

Bishop has been Sheriff in Taylor County for the past 7 years, and during his renewed reign, he plans to increase the numbers on his patrol staff, an also has plans to combat drug-related issues, helping clear the cells in the Taylor County Jail.

