Shane Price, Lynn Beard win election for Abilene City Council

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Councilman Shane Price has been re-elected. Former Abilene police officer, Lynn Beard, has won the election for Abilene City Council Place 2.

Shane Price

Price is winning the Abilene City Council – Place 1 election with 2,228 votes against 26-year-old Air Force reservist Stephen Hunt who received 707 votes (100% Polling Places Reported in Taylor County).

This will be Price’s fifth term on the Abilene City Council.

“If someone is doing a good job, the citizens have the right to continue to have that person represent them. If not, then someone can step in,” said Price.

Price has served the City of Abilene for 12 years, he says he plans to continue serving the community. “It’s a volunteer position, it just has more far reach in power,” said Price.

Councilman Price says he hopes to create a solution for our community’s power, in light of what happened in February, during the winter storm.

“If we could look at one of those back up connections for the critical connections to be a Taylor Electric line instead of all of them being AEP, and that way there is a local control component instead of somebody across the state,” said Price.

Price also wants to work on infill development.

“If we can be a facilitator, to help accomplish providing more homes for people to buy that are affordable, then that is something that I am pushing for and wanting to be a priority,” said Price.

Price says he is open to further discussion of an entertainment district and applauds the work done so far by Tim Smith in the SoDa District.

“I do my best to represent the citizens of Abilene,” said Price.

Lynn Beard

Beard won with 2,477 votes against 24-year-old Garrett Hubbard who received 522 votes (100% Polling Places Reported in Taylor County).

He served as an Abilene Police officer for 20 years. “In the last two-and-a-half years of being retired, I have really missed being in service to the city,” said Beard.

Beard says he promises to continue his community outreach efforts to truly understand the wants and needs of his constituents.

The newly elected Councilman added that he has managed budgets as high as $27 million, so he is confident in his qualifications to responsibly set the city’s budgets, one of the many duties as a councilman, and promises transparency in all his decisions.