Some cases involving Callahan County deputy being dismissed due to ‘lack of credibility’

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some cases involving a Callahan County sheriff’s deputy who admitted to lying about his military service are being dismissed to his “lack of credibility”.

A court document reveals one case has officially been dismissed, “due to lack of credibility of arresting officer, namely Rick Jowers.”

Callahan County District Attorney Shane Deel told KTAB and KRBC that he is currently reviewing all cases involving Jowers and that charges will be dismissed on a case-by-case basis.

Jowers, who is currently running for Callahan County Sheriff, claimed that he was a Navy Seal, a Green Beret, or an Airborne Ranger during a public forum, then later released a statement saying none of those claims are true.

This statement was made soon after the Clyde Police Department confirmed Jowers’ opponent, Leroy Foley, resigned during an investigation into allegations regarding his military service as well. That investigation is still underway.

Jowers has stated that if he receives the nomination during the primary election in March, he will resign and allow the Callahan County Republican Party Chair, as well as the 4 Callahan County Precinct Chairs, to make the nomination for Sheriff.

