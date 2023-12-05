TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigator with the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office has officially filed to run for Taylor County sheriff in next year’s election.

Shay Bailey (R), an investigator who’s worked in law enforcement for the last 32 years, first announced his intent to run in June.

“Crime in Taylor County has increased at a massive rate. That is not up for debate,” said Bailey said in a press release. “I’ve seen the disfunction of our Sheriff’s Office from both inside and outside of the department and it is a direct result of failed leadership policy. It’s clear that we need a law enforcement leader with real-world experience to bring back policies that keep our citizens safe.”

Multiple county seats are up for grabs in the March 2024 Primary Election.

Applications to run for positions such as sheriff, district judge, commissioner, and more close Monday, December 11.