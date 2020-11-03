Taylor County Republicans, Democrats prep for election night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – T’was the night before elections, and Taylor County Republicans and Democrats were busy preparing.

From the Trump boat parades to the Biden bus, despite the ideological differences, the two parties have both worked hard to campaign and have some similar things to say about their efforts.

“We’ve got a grass roots group of volunteers who get gold stars,” said Chris Carnohan, vice-chair of the Taylor County Republican Party.

“It can be a challenge to cover 22 polling locations, but we’ve got a great group of mobilized volunteers and we’re set,” said Elizabeth Smyser, chair of the Taylor County Democrat Party.

Both parties will be having exclusive parties to ring in the election night.

“We’ve got an election night watch party, that’s by invite only,” said Smyser.

“We’re not doing a virtual party, no, were Americans, we like to see other Americans,” said Carnohan.

And each party is confident that with the help of their efforts, their candidates will win.

“Our volunteers were anxious to do more, but we are looking forward to great return tomorrow, and great results,” said Carnohan.

“November 3rd is going to be a very big day where we will take the White House,” said Smyser.

And while the party leaders both emphasize the importance of voting, for one Abilene Christian University student, Andrea Ezquerra, it’s an importance that most can’t relate to.

“I was born in Mexico, so I am not a citizen, I am a resident,” said Ezquerra.

And COVID pushed back her citizenship, so she can’t vote until the next election.

“As someone who cannot do it, it’s hard for me to understand why some people won’t do it sometimes,” said Ezquerra.

Which is why she encourages everyone to use their right to vote.

