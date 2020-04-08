Taylor County won’t facilitate May elections, City of Abilene to postpone

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County will not facilitate local municipal elections in May – something the City of Abilene is planning to postpone due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Downing Bolls addressed the public during a joint press conference Wednesday morning, saying that although municipalities can hold elections in May if they want to, they won’t be able to use county equipment, employees, or locations to do-so.

The City of Abilene is having an emergency vote at council meeting Thursday to decided on if they are going to hold their municipal elections in May.

During the press conference, Mayor Williams said the vote should pass and the elections will not be happening, but he doesn’t know when the new date will be set.

“We can put politics aside and focus on what’s best for this community,” Mayor Williams said.

Most municipalities that usually contract with Taylor County are postponing their elections as well, but Judge Bolls says Jim Ned ISD is still discussing whether or not to hold their bond election.

He is meeting with school district officials Thursday after they’ve finalized their plans.

