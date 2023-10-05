ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With October being Fire Prevention Month, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is encouraging all to make sure their home smoke detectors are working properly.

“Smoke detectors absolutely save lives,” AFD firefighter, J. Sanders told KTAB/KRBC. “There’s no reason to not have a smoke detector if you live in the City of Abilene. Your tax dollars actually pay for smoke detectors, and we will come and put smoke detectors up in your home free of charge.”

One recurring call Sanders said he gets is dryer fires, which happen when you don’t clean your dryer lint filters. Other top causes for house fires include leaving food on the stove or in the oven unattended, candles, and electrical malfunctions.

If you’re planning to light a fire in your fireplace as the weather finally cools down, experts suggest having them inspected and cleaned first.

“An annual chimney inspection, ideally in the spring or summer,” advised Logan Cole, owner of Shane’s Chimney Care. “We can go ahead and get all that soot out as much as we can. Then, that way that first cold spell comes in October or November, you can light that chimney up with peace of mind.”

Cole added that it’s also important to be cautious of what you burn. Trash, cardboard, and even wrapping paper can be hazardous and damage the inside of your chimney.