ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an effort to make housing more affordable and accessible to all, Habitat for Humanity works year-round to help low-income families become homeowners. Marsi Castillo, family services coordinator, said Habitat for Humanity is working to make homeownership more accessible through its volunteers.

“With the volunteer labor and contractors in the neighborhood that help us coupled with the no-interest loans, we are able to put people in houses for a much smaller mortgage,” said Castillo.

She added that for the non-profit, volunteers are the key to success.

“90% of the construction work on all Habitat for Humanity homes is done by volunteers. Without this work and the volunteers, our work would not be able to be completed,” shared Castillo.

John Moore, First Baptist Church of Abilene Pastor, said he volunteers because it’s people from all over Abilene coming together.

“Part of it is what you see right here, people who are joining in the effort to say, ‘We want to make a difference, we want to help,'” said Moore.

He shared that the best part of it all is being able to help a family in need.

“Just the joy. You see people who are working together and the joy that comes knowing you are helping and knowing that you’re making a difference,” added Moore.

Castillo wants to say thank you to all the volunteers as they are able to work towards a world where everyone has a place to live.

“We are able to help them not only have a home but also change that financial situation,” expressed Castillo.

Castillo said on Saturday, April 29, they built the exterior walls and next Saturday they will build the interior ones. They build around three to five homes per year on average.