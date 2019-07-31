Youth Bull Riders World Finals underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Youth Bull Riders World Finals are underway in Abilene.

The event got out of the gates Wednesday morning at the Taylor County Expo Center and will wrap up Saturday afternoon with awards after the Short Round.

A three-day pass to the event is $60 for adults and $45 for kids ages 4-12. A full finals pass wristband, which includes Short Go Round, is $85 for adults and $60 for kids ages 4-12.

Round two gets started at 9 a.m. Thursday, which is Pink Shirt Day, and Round 3 kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday, and is Purple Shirt Day.

A mandatory Short Round meeting begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, and is followed by the Short Round, which starts at noon.

