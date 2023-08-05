ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After four days of bull riding, mutton bustin and more, the 2023 Youth Bull Riders World Finals have come to a close. Riders came from all over to compete, including Jack Mitchell from Weatherford, who competed in Junior Bull Riding.

“It was a good rodeo. I mean, I got to get on some good bulls, so all around, it was pretty good,” Mitchell shared. “I mean, I’ve been coming here for a while now, and it’s fun. I get to see all of my friends and do what I like to do, so it was fun to come out.”

The Youth Bull Rider’s World Finals began in 2007 and was founded on the belief that every child’s dream can come true if they are simply given something to believe in. Take a look below to see the top five from each competition.

Mutton Bustin

Fifth – Holden Workman

Fourth – Riggin Becerra

Third – Bronc Wacasey

Reserve Champion – Corey Hicks II

Champion – Waylon Garcia

Junior Riding

Fourth place tie – Kellen Yellowhair and Caylen Hedrick

Third – Brayden Kurtz

Reserve Champion – Lane Valenzuela

Champion – Willie Walling

Calf Riding

Fifth – Ringo Stermer

Fourth – Wyatt Sessions

Third – Lane Plugge

Reserve Champion – Dailen Mize

Champion – Matteo Composto

Senior Riding

Fifth – JW Nunn

Fourth – Colt Thomas

Third – Wyatt Applegate

Reserve Champion – TJ Jewel

Champion – Caiden Aguilar

Junior Bull Riding

Fifth – Claydyn Jolly

Fourth – Blaze Mayberry II

Third – Jesus Villa Jr.

Reserve Champion – Jaxon Miller

Champion – Jack Mitchell

Bull Riding