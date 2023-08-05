ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After four days of bull riding, mutton bustin and more, the 2023 Youth Bull Riders World Finals have come to a close. Riders came from all over to compete, including Jack Mitchell from Weatherford, who competed in Junior Bull Riding.
“It was a good rodeo. I mean, I got to get on some good bulls, so all around, it was pretty good,” Mitchell shared. “I mean, I’ve been coming here for a while now, and it’s fun. I get to see all of my friends and do what I like to do, so it was fun to come out.”
The Youth Bull Rider’s World Finals began in 2007 and was founded on the belief that every child’s dream can come true if they are simply given something to believe in. Take a look below to see the top five from each competition.
Mutton Bustin
- Fifth – Holden Workman
- Fourth – Riggin Becerra
- Third – Bronc Wacasey
- Reserve Champion – Corey Hicks II
- Champion – Waylon Garcia
Junior Riding
- Fourth place tie – Kellen Yellowhair and Caylen Hedrick
- Third – Brayden Kurtz
- Reserve Champion – Lane Valenzuela
- Champion – Willie Walling
Calf Riding
- Fifth – Ringo Stermer
- Fourth – Wyatt Sessions
- Third – Lane Plugge
- Reserve Champion – Dailen Mize
- Champion – Matteo Composto
Senior Riding
- Fifth – JW Nunn
- Fourth – Colt Thomas
- Third – Wyatt Applegate
- Reserve Champion – TJ Jewel
- Champion – Caiden Aguilar
Junior Bull Riding
- Fifth – Claydyn Jolly
- Fourth – Blaze Mayberry II
- Third – Jesus Villa Jr.
- Reserve Champion – Jaxon Miller
- Champion – Jack Mitchell
Bull Riding
- Fifth – Lane Edwards
- Fourth – Mason Hewiett
- Third – Clay Guiton
- Reserve Champion – Luke Mackey
- Champion – Sheridan Graber