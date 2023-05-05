ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Gives surpassed the $2 million dollar goal earlier this week. One of the top three non-profits on the leader board was ‘Youth Voice,’ a drop-in center for at-risk teens in the key city, previously known as ‘CitySquare Abilene.’

This after-school program provides tutoring, meals and even a relaxed study environment to students who may not have access to those necessities.

Program director, Ben Siburt, shared he is thankful to receive more than $113,000 to be put toward bettering the program for students.

“We are extremely humbled and thankful for the amazing generosity of people in Abilene, especially for our first time to participate in Abilene Gives,” Siburt expressed. “The meals, the food for students, it will help to provide and pay for tutoring and to fill it with people and things that make this a safe place for them.”

With a rise in the number of students in Youth Voice, these donations will allow the program to provide even more for the teens. Program participant and student Alayna Lloyd shared some of the opportunities she has enjoyed in this program.

“One of the things I love most about this program is the opportunities to meet new people and the relationships you build and it kind of holds you accountable for the work you need to do,” Lloyd explained.

Youth Voice welcomes students after school from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the facility on North 1st Street.