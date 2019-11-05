Zephyr woman makes blessing bags for homeless in Fort Worth

ZEPHYR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The toughest times in a person’s life are usually not ones they want to revisit. One Zephyr woman is not only doing that, but marching back in armed with hope.

Loading bags with blankets, snacks, and personal hygiene items, the goal is to show someone cares.

“You have no idea when you hand these people these bags and they look at you like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ and then when they open the bag, the simplest things are in that bag, and they just smile,” blessing bag maker Donna Heard said.

This is Donna’s second year making blessing bags for the homeless.

“I may do without, I may struggle every day but at least I know I did something in somebody else’s life,” Heard said.

It’s a project you can tell she’s passionate about because she’s been there.

“If you ever have to sleep on the street, whether it be your choice or an accident or something, you don’t ever want anyone else to have that feeling. It’s miserable. Nobody deserves to be homeless for no reason,” Heard said.

Donna was a drug addict living on the streets of Fort Worth for several years.

“It’s tough when you know that you have a child out there somewhere and you don’t know if they’re warm, if they’re hungry or if they have anything. You know, it’s bad,” Donna’s Mother, Evelyn Loyd said.

After going to prison and meeting people who changed her life, Donna made a bucket list.

“I want to graduate college, open my own business, and I wanted to help the homeless,” Donna said.

She did just that, and replaced one high with a healthier one.

“Once you hand them something and they smile, you’re addicted,” Heard said.

She’s also not letting anything get in her way, even a heart attack.

“Two months ago I had open heart surgery. It was the first thing on my list when I got back,” Heard said.

For Donna, she knows how much something as simple as a blessing bag can mean in a time of need.

“Oh, it would have meant everything. It would have meant everything,” Heard said.

Donna hopes to make at least 60 bags. She will load them up and take them to Fort Worth Friday morning. If you would like to help Donna you can contact her on Facebook or her cellphone number (325) 203-2445.