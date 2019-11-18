Zion Lutheran Church celebrates 125 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The outside of Zion Lutheran Church looks a lot different than it did nearly 125 years ago.

“This church started in the 1890s, we had a circus preacher come down the T&P railroad,” said Zion Lutheran Church member Carrie Blaschke. “I think he maybe had 10 people all along, 3 baptisms, a wedding, and a confirmation class.”

Dozens of church members had the chance to flip through a piece of history Sunday at its 125-year celebration but for Robert Stephan, those photos hit a little closer to home.

“My mother was 7 years old when they got here so we’ve been here ever since,” said Stephan. “I think I got baptized in the second one, and had confirmation coming right along, and got married here.”

Stephan is the longest standing member at the church, spending the last 93 in its pews.

In all those years, he’s seen his fair set of changes in the church from construction of the Life Center to opening the doors of a new daycare.

“It’s just been a real blessing,” said Zion Lutheran pastor Clyde Kieschnick.

With all that comes in the future, as Pastor Kieschnick. says it couldn’t have been down without those that made up the past.

“For us to make it 125 years that the grace of God at work,” said Blaschke.