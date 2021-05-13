‘Zoolute to the Troops’ happening at Abilene Zoo on Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — H-E-B Helping Here presents Zoolute at the Abilene Zoo on Saturday, May 15.

This annual event coincides with National Armed Forces Day, a holiday when people all over the country pay tribute to men and women who serve the U.S. armed forces.

All active, veteran, and retired military and their families will be admitted free to the zoo from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with proof of service.

Dyess AFB leaders and local dignitaries will be present for the 9 a.m. opening ceremony and will also include singing of the national anthem and presentation of the colors by Dyess Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Free lunch and snacks will be served by H-E-B starting at 11:30 a.m. until supplies run out. Everyone is invited to listen to the keeper chats and enjoy live music throughout the day while exploring the zoo.

Schedule of Events:

9:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

10:00 a.m. – Flamingo Feeding Experience

11:00 a.m. – Live music by local artist

11:30 a.m. – Lunch served

12:00 p.m. – Giraffe Keeper Chat

1:00 p.m. – Live music by local artist

2:00 p.m. – Alligator Feeding Keeper Chat

4:00 p.m. – Gates Close

The train, carousel, and giraffe feeding experience will be open (weather pending) along with the gift shop and concession stands for purchases.