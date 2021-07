INDIO, CA – APRIL 25: Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Legendary rock band ZZ Top will be bringing their “Tush” to Abilene in December.

According to a post on their Facebook page, ZZ Top will perform live at the Taylor County Coliseum on Dec. 7, 2021 at 8p.m.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning at 10 and start at about $40.

The Texas rock band has previously played in Abilene several times.

