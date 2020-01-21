49ers headed to Miami

The San Francisco 49ers have punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIV after a dominant 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

Jimmy Garrappolo didn’t have to do too much through the air, completing 6 of only 8 attempts.

Raheem Mostert rushed 29 times for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns.

His reward? Playing in the Super Bowl in his home state.

Raheem Mostert said, “I would like to thank God first and foremost for blessing not only myself but everybody in the organization to be in the position that we’re in to get the win and move on to Miami, my home state. I can’t believe, I’m still able to play.”

The 49ers take on the Chiefs for the Super Bowl title on February 2nd in Miami.

San Francisco plays for it’s 5th Lombardi Trophy.