Chiefs and Buccaneers to face off in Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched their ticket to the Super Bowl following their 31-26 win over the Packers in Green Bay.

Tom Brady in his first year as a member of the Buccaneers is heading to his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

This will be the first Super Bowl a team will play at their homefield.

The Buccaneers will make their second appearance to the Super Bowl in their history, with their lone appearance coming in 2003, securing a win over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Buccaneers complete the trifecta of championship appearances in 2020-2021 following a Stanley Cup win by the Lightning and a World Series loss by the Rays.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs welcomed the Bills to Kansas City for the AFC Championship and rolled over Buffalo 38-24.

The Bills started with a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Chiefs would outscore the Bills with 21 unanswered points to take control of the game.

Patrick Mahomes has now led Kansas City to two straight AFC Championship wins. He looks for the second straight Super Bowl title against the man who defeated him in the championship in the 2018 season, Brady.

The Chiefs defeated Tampa Bay in their regular season matchup on the road 27-24. They square off for the second time Sunday, February 7.

The halftime show will feature The Weekend.