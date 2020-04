Former Wylie Bulldog Clay Johnston is taking his talents to the next level.

Johnston, a linebacker out of Baylor, was drafted in the 7th round of the NFL Draft at pick 234 by the Los Angeles Rams.

Listed at 6’1 and 227 pounds, it was a knee injury limited Johnston in playing just six games his senior season.

He averaged nearly 10 tackles a game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnston had the 31st best run defense grade in college football last year.