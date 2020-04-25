Former Wylie Bulldog Clay Johnston selected by Rams

Former Wylie Bulldog and Baylor Bear Clay Johnston is headed to the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams selected the Baylor redshirt senior linebacker with the No. 234 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Johnston had a knee injury that closed out his college season prematurely, however, his numbers tell the story of his success at the Division I level.

Johnston recorded 58 tackles, eight for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and five pass breakups in six games during the 2019 season.

Johnston earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and was a second-team all-conference selection in 2018 after recording 99 tackles.