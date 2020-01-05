Jason Garrett out as Head Coach of Cowboys

The Jason Garrett era has come to a close with the Dallas Cowboys.

First to confirm was Jay Glazer of Fox NFL Sunday.

After Dallas closed out a disappointing 2019 season that resulted in an 8-8 season and a second place finish in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys are forcing Garrett to walk from his role as Head Coach of the team.

Garrett began his coaching career with the Cowboys in 2007 coming over from the Miami Dolphins, where he was the Quarterbacks coach in 2005 and 2006. He took over as the Offensive Coordinator under former Cowboys Head Coach Wade Phillips. Garrett took over as an interim Head Coach midway through the 2010 season and had coached the Cowboys for the next nine seasons.

Garrett posted a career .559 winning percentage and a record of 85-67 in the regular season with the Cowboys, making Sunday’s 47-16 win over the Redskins the final one he would record with the Silver and Blue.

While Garrett was often criticized during his time as Head Coach, it was his playoff struggles that ultimately made fans question his leadership. He led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times, in 2014, 2016, and 2018. In those appearances, he posted a 2-3 record.

Jason Garrett was the eighth Head Coach in Dallas Cowboys history.

The Cowboys will now search for their ninth Head Coach in the coming weeks with Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley, Matt Rhule, and Sean Payton rumored as potential candidates to take over the position.