Mahomes, Chiefs heading to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Kansas City Chiefs have stamped their ticket to Miami on February 2nd for Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs were victorius in a 35-24 slugfest against the Tennessee Titans.

Former Texas Tech great Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and he was the leading rusher for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are back in the big dance for the first time in 50 years.

Patrick Mahomes said, “It’s amazing, obviously being able to do it at home, being able to win the Lamar Hunt trophy here, and do it for the fans and everybody like that was awesome. We fell short last year and we learned from it. We built every single day and now we have the chance to go to Miami and get the ultimate goal which is the Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs take on NFC Champion San Francisco in Miami.

The 49ers have four Super Bowl titles. The Chiefs have one.