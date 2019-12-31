Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys next steps

When there are high expectations of the Dallas Cowboys and the only finish 8 and 8, there is certainly a lot left up in the air at the end of the season. Will the Cowboys retain Jason Garrett as the head coach? What about the assistant coaches? We know that Jason Witten is thinking about retiring after this season. And then there’s Sean Lee after 10 years in the league. He’s finally become an unrestricted free agent. So, what about you, Sean? You know, I’m going to take some time and talk to the wife, talk to the family and see where I’m at physically in a month or two and then make a decision. And for Sean Lee, who’s spent every one of those ten years here with the Cowboys, with Jason Garrett, it’s certainly hard for him to see that Jason Garrett might not be back. He has been such an inspiration to coach. I’ve learned so much from him. How he handles every situation is unbelieveable and his words are powerful. And since the day he became head coach, his ability to motivate and extend home and give us great perspective has always been unbelievable so he’s an unbelievable leader. And with that, we remain in a holding pattern here.