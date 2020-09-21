Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys win over Falcons

Well, speechless in Arlington. Never have things gone so poorly that ended up turning out right. Cowboys were down 20 points. They were down 15, what, seven fifty-seven left to go in the game. They’re down nine. What for? Fifty-seven left to go in the game. They’re still down two with one forty-nine left to go in the game. And it’s unbelievably Cowboys 40. The Atlanta Falcons thirty-nine. Comeback that we haven’t seen in quite some time.

And I know it was good on C.J. Goodwin able to recover the onside kick there to give the Cowboys one last shot at a field goal attempt. Good on Greg Zuerlein. Not only does he nail a perfect onside kick, he hits the game winning field goal from fifty-six yards out. But I’ll tell you what, Dak Prescott was awfully good.

I don’t want to hear anything more about Dak can’t do this. Dak can’t do that. He can’t win close games. He can’t live and put this team on his back. He put this team on his back. Completing thirty-four or forty-seven passes were four hundred and fifty-seven yards and he became the only quarterback to throw for four hundred yards and rush for three touchdowns, albeit short runs.

He had a quarterback rating of 109.4 to lead this team back when all seemed lost, especially since his protection had been breaking down neither of his starting two offensive tackles in the game. He was under undue pressure. He was getting hit, yet he stood in the pocket and got them downfield. Make the plays to get the Cowboys to an improbable one and one.