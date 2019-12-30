Mickey Spagnola breaks down end to Cowboys season

It's hard to say if Cowboys fans can recover from the incredibly tough loss they took to the Eagles Sunday. Dallas, however, still has a chance to win the division with a victory over the Redskins and an Eagles loss in their matchup with the Giants Sunday. We asked Mickey Spagnola if there's any chance the Eagles drop that game in New York. Here's what he had to say.

Mickey Spagnola said, "Well I think if you look at what the Eagles have done over these last three games, they've had close calls. Remember they had to go into overtime to beat the Giants the previous time they played and that was just a couple weeks ago. It was a field goal game against the Redskins until scoring a late touchdown. Then against the Cowboys it ended up being a one possession game 17-9, so it's not like they've been blowing teams out, but good on them if they've been able to win these close games. Somehow someway they've been able to win, so I don't know that the odds are great, especially that they're playing a rookie quarterback. But again, they've gotta go on the road and win. I would say if you ask odds, it's better than 50-50 they win, but I would say it's better than 40 percent that they're gonna win that game, so what the Cowboys gotta make sure they do is win because the worse thing that could happen is you lose and the Eagles lose and they still win the division."