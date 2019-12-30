Mickey Spagnola breaks down end to Cowboys season

Mickey Spagnola said, “Well, that’s that. No winning record for the Dallas Cowboys. No division title. No playoff appearance. I tell you what, there was no joy in the locker room after the Cowboys 47-16 victory over the Washington Redskins. Dak Prescott said after the game that is about as disappointed as he has been following a victory. That is kind of what was taking place with the Cowboys after the game. They upheld their end of the bargain on Sunday, but the New York Giants fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles finish 9-7, the Cowboys 8-8. They win the NFC East and go on to the playoffs. Once again, no team has repeated as NFC East champions since 2003-2004. The Cowboys only had remorse after this game, knowing they were basically one game short of getting to 9-7 and potentially winning the division title. As Dak said, that’s on us, we did not do our job this season and now it’s reflective as this team breaks up and we will see where everything goes now going forward with the team and coaching staff. Jerry Jones said there is no immediate decision coming up just yet. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola here at AT&T Stadium.”