Mickey Spagnola breaks down Jason Garrett situation

Mickey Spagnola said, “I think anything is on the table right now. I think one of the things certainly that would go on in these meetings, not so much negotiating a contract or trying to figure out how to go forward, is still debriefing Jason Garrett about this team, that had to take place. Did it take place Monday, did it take place Tuesday? Debrief him on players, on assistant coaches, and just get his input on what took place. Knowing Jason Garrett, even if Jerry has decided that we’re not renewing your contract, he’s still on contract for two more weeks and he’s professional enough to finish the job. It doesn’t look like anything is going to happen on Tuesday and, in deference to the Winter Classic hockey game at the Cotton Bowl that they wouldn’t do anything on New Year’s Day. At this point, if nothing happens today, we are looking at Thursday or Friday at the earliest.”